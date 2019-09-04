Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Trains services between Churchgate & Vasai suspended on Slow lines but running on fast lines

Trains services between Churchgate & Vasai Road suspended on Slow lines and are running on fast lines
IMD issues 'red alert', asks authorities to be prepared to handle any situation
Heavy rains countinue to pound Mumbai and its suburbs. On Wednesday India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for the city and adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation. Out of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
