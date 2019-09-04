Topnews

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Trains services between Churchgate & Vasai suspended on Slow lines but running on fast lines

A view of waterlogged railway tracks following heavy rains in Thane, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019
Trains services between Churchgate & Vasai Road suspended on Slow lines and are running on fast lines

Due to continuous rains, services stopped between CSMT-Thane and Vadala-Vashi

BEST Buses- Traffic Diversion Updates

IMD issues 'red alert', asks authorities to be prepared to handle any situation

Heavy rains countinue to pound Mumbai and its suburbs. On Wednesday India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for the city and adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation. Out of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

