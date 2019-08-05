Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy showers in Mumbai in coming days

IMD predicts heavy showers in Mumbai in coming days
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai on Monday predicted intermittent and heavy rains at isolated places across the city. "Light to moderate rainfall very likely in Mumbai and heavy to very heavy rain likely at a few places in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg," the IMD said on Monday.
(Source : ANI)
IMD predicts intermittent showers with heavy rainfalls at isolated places in Mumbai today
IMD Mumbai: Intermittent rain or showers with heavy rainfalls at isolated places likely in city and suburbs today.
(Source: ANI)
Central Railway's all suburban services are operational except Kalyan to Karjat & Titwala to Kasara
Mumbai, Central Railway's all suburban services are operational except Kalyan to Karjat & Titwala to Kasara. Services have been made operational upto Titwala now. Will keep you updated every hour and in between too on need basis. Central Railway's suburban services have been made operational upto Titwala.
(Source: Central Railway)
Trains 19022, 19040 as been short terminated at Badshahnagar Railway Station: Western Railway
Western Railway: Train 19022 has been cancelled, & train 19040 has been short terminated at Badshahnagar Railway Station, Lucknow.
(Source: ANI)
12 trains cancelled, 6 trains short terminated, 2 trains partially cancelled due to heavy rainfall: Central Railway
Central Railway: 12 trains cancelled, 6 trains short terminated, 2 trains partially cancelled, and 1 each diverted & rescheduled, due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging, & boulder fall between Apta-Jite section.
(Source: ANI)
University has postponed its exams for students of open learning: Mumbai University PRO
Vinod Malale, Mumbai University Public Relations Officer (PRO): University has postponed its exams for students of open learning, scheduled for 5th August, in view of forecast of heavy rains.
(Source: ANI)
239 metric tonnes of garbage collected from Mumbai: BMC
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): About 239 metric tonnes of garbage was collected from the Brihanmumbai area, following high tides, earlier on Sunday.
(Source: ANI)
East Coast Railway cancels trains following heavy rainfall
Chief Public Relations Officer, East Coast Railway: Due to heavy rainfall causing water-logging and landslide in Mumbai Division, the following trains to and from East Coast Railway will remain cancelled.
(Source: ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)