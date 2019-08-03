Mumbai rains: 4 people drowned in Pandavkada waterfall, in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: As many as four people drowned in Pandavkada waterfall, in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai. Body of one person has been recovered and a search is underway for the remaining by personnel from the police and fire department.

The incident occurred weeks after the administration issued an advisory against venturing into the Pandavkada Waterfall in Kharghar during the monsoon season.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that Mumbai and its adjoining areas will continue to record "heavy to very heavy" rainfall, as per satellite and radar indications. Mumbai has been witnessing incessant rain and waterlogging for past few days.