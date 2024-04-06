 Mumbai Races: Juliette Is The Prime Contender For Esteemed CN Wadia Gold Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMumbai Races: Juliette Is The Prime Contender For Esteemed CN Wadia Gold Cup

Mumbai Races: Juliette Is The Prime Contender For Esteemed CN Wadia Gold Cup

With an impressive track record boasting six consecutive victories astride CS Jodha, including a triumph in the prestigious HPSL Indian Turf Invitation Cup, Juliette, bred at the renowned Sohna stables and under the expert tutelage of trainer Karthik Ganapathy, stands as a formidable force.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

Juliette, who has developed a strong affinity for longer distances, emerges as the prime contender for the esteemed C N Wadia Gold Cup, presented by Mr. Zavaray S Poonawalla, a Grade 2 spectacle scheduled for the 19th day of the thrilling Mumbai meeting at the illustrious Mahalaxmi racecourse this Sunday.

With an impressive track record boasting six consecutive victories astride CS Jodha, including a triumph in the prestigious HPSL Indian Turf Invitation Cup, Juliette, bred at the renowned Sohna stables and under the expert tutelage of trainer Karthik Ganapathy, stands as a formidable force. Notably, Juliette secured victory in this very race last year, triumphing over the formidable King's Ramson.

Adding further intrigue to the race, Dyf and Jendayi emerge as strong contenders in this gruelling Derby distance challenge, promising a riveting showdown on the turf.

Read Also
Mumbai Races: Time And Tied Is Favourite For Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters Challenge
article-image

First race: 4.45 pm

Selections

1. The Rapier Million (1200m): 1. Ariyana Star (2), 2. Etoile (1), 3. Zip Along (7)

2. The Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (Gr.3; 1600m): 1. Count Of Savoy (4), 2. Knotty Charmer (2), 3. Geographique (10)

3. The Bombay Club Multi-Million (1600m0: 1. Divine Hope (4), 2. Odysseus (7), 3. Star Impact (13)

4. The C N Wadia Gold Cup powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (Gr.2; 2400m): 1. Juliette (2), 2. Dyf (1), 3. Jendayi (3)

5. Poonawalla Stud Farms Auction Sale Stakes (1400m0: 1. Santissimo (2), 2. Field Of Dream (4)

6. The Act In Time Million (1400m): 1. Dufy (5), 2. Christophany (4), 3. Flashing Famous (6)

7. The Native Knight Million (1000m): 1. Arbitrage (6), 2. House Of Lords (7), 3. Mojo (12)

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 6

Tanala: All races

Read Also
Mumbai Races: New Dimension Is Favourite For Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Paraded Semi-Naked By Son’s In-Laws After He Elopes With Girl In...

Punjab Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Paraded Semi-Naked By Son’s In-Laws After He Elopes With Girl In...

Pakistan Horror: 13-Year-Old Boy Raped Inside Mosque While Learning Quran During Ramzan In...

Pakistan Horror: 13-Year-Old Boy Raped Inside Mosque While Learning Quran During Ramzan In...

‘Ye WC Khelne Jaa Rahe Hain Ya America Par Attack?’: Netizens Troll Pakistan Players Over Sniper...

‘Ye WC Khelne Jaa Rahe Hain Ya America Par Attack?’: Netizens Troll Pakistan Players Over Sniper...

People Googled 'Kiara Advani Sex Toys' After Her Orgasm Scene In Lust Stories, Reveals Somen Mishra

People Googled 'Kiara Advani Sex Toys' After Her Orgasm Scene In Lust Stories, Reveals Somen Mishra

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shrikant Shinde To Contest From Kalyan, Declares Mahayuti...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shrikant Shinde To Contest From Kalyan, Declares Mahayuti...