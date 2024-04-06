Mumbai Races: Juliette Is The Prime Contender For Esteemed CN Wadia Gold Cup

Juliette, who has developed a strong affinity for longer distances, emerges as the prime contender for the esteemed C N Wadia Gold Cup, presented by Mr. Zavaray S Poonawalla, a Grade 2 spectacle scheduled for the 19th day of the thrilling Mumbai meeting at the illustrious Mahalaxmi racecourse this Sunday.

With an impressive track record boasting six consecutive victories astride CS Jodha, including a triumph in the prestigious HPSL Indian Turf Invitation Cup, Juliette, bred at the renowned Sohna stables and under the expert tutelage of trainer Karthik Ganapathy, stands as a formidable force. Notably, Juliette secured victory in this very race last year, triumphing over the formidable King's Ramson.

Adding further intrigue to the race, Dyf and Jendayi emerge as strong contenders in this gruelling Derby distance challenge, promising a riveting showdown on the turf.

First race: 4.45 pm

Selections

1. The Rapier Million (1200m): 1. Ariyana Star (2), 2. Etoile (1), 3. Zip Along (7)

2. The Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (Gr.3; 1600m): 1. Count Of Savoy (4), 2. Knotty Charmer (2), 3. Geographique (10)

3. The Bombay Club Multi-Million (1600m0: 1. Divine Hope (4), 2. Odysseus (7), 3. Star Impact (13)

4. The C N Wadia Gold Cup powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (Gr.2; 2400m): 1. Juliette (2), 2. Dyf (1), 3. Jendayi (3)

5. Poonawalla Stud Farms Auction Sale Stakes (1400m0: 1. Santissimo (2), 2. Field Of Dream (4)

6. The Act In Time Million (1400m): 1. Dufy (5), 2. Christophany (4), 3. Flashing Famous (6)

7. The Native Knight Million (1000m): 1. Arbitrage (6), 2. House Of Lords (7), 3. Mojo (12)

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 6

Tanala: All races