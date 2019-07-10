Mumbai police detains Karanataka Minister D K Shivakumar

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> Fomer Union minister Milind Deora and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan, who had arrived to meet Shivakumar, were also detained, an official said.</p><p>Shivakumar was almost pulled out by police while he was being interviewed by a TV channel. The three leaders were taken to the BKC police guest house, the official said.</p><p>Earlier Wednesday, Shivakumar was prevented from entering the hotel, prompting him to announce that he won't leave the spot till he gets to meetthe legislators, in a bid to save the Congress-JD (S) government in the southern state.</p><p>After reaching the hotel at 8.20 am, Shivakumar, who landed here early in the morning, was stopped by police from entering the hotel. His plea that he had a valid reservation in the hotel fell flat on the police officials' ears.</p><p>They told him the legislators staying the hotel had written to Mumbai police chief saying they feared threat to their life due to his arrival there.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>