 Mumbai News: BMC recruits 104 students from Jijau Academy
104 students of Jijau Academy who received free training from Jijau Educational and Social Institution, Maharashtra-run Jijau Police Force, and Fire Pre-Training Center Zadpoli have been selected.

ANIUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
BMC recuited 104 students from Jijau Academy | ANI

The students of Jijau Academy who received free training from Jijau Educational and Social Foundation, Maharashtra-run Jijau Police Force, and Fire Pre-Training Center Zadpoli have achieved great success and in the recently held recruitment of 910 posts of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, 104 students of Jijau Academy won another honor in the veins of Jijau educational and social institution. Therefore, the activities of Jijau Sanstha, which are being run for free, are now being discussed everywhere. As free, the best guidance and training are imparted through every institute activity without compromising quality anywhere. That is why many young men and women from remote areas like Palghar are joining the government service in good positions today; their dream of becoming an officer is coming true.

Nilesh Sambare, the founder of Jijau Sanstha, with the goal that children from low-income families should not be satisfied with working only as clerks and soldiers but should reach the position of officers by getting higher education, starting in 2008 by giving a share of his income through his organization without taking a single rupee donation.

Today Jijau Sanstha is working day and night in Thane, Palghar, and Konkan areas with honest ambitions, and the work of the Sanstha is now spreading all over Maharashtra.

Jijau Sanstha, which works on the five principles of education, health, employment, agriculture, and women empowerment, has built a social work equal to mountains. Today the institute has 8 CBSE schools in the remote areas of Thane Palghar, which are run free for people experiencing poverty. A 130-bed modernized hospital is being run free of charge. In total, more than 500 officers have become officers from UPSC / MPSC academies which are being run free of cost by the organization at 43 places. More than 150 young men and women have joined the police department. Therefore Jijau Sanstha has created its unique existence in the Thane Palghar Konkan region.

