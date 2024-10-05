 Mumbai Masters Squash: Sanjay Rajpal Fights Back To Seal Semis Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMumbai Masters Squash: Sanjay Rajpal Fights Back To Seal Semis Spot

Mumbai Masters Squash: Sanjay Rajpal Fights Back To Seal Semis Spot

Sanjay Rajpal lost the two opening games, but he did not give up easily, instead, he staged a gallant fightback.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 09:42 PM IST
article-image

Top seed Sanjay Rajpal in a tremendous turn around survived from the brink of defeat to defeat Raja Parthasarathy 3-2 in the MO50 quarter-finals of the third Mumbai Masters Squash Championship 2024, organized under the auspices of the Squash Rackets Federation of India and played at the Cricket Club of India courts on Saturday.

Rajpal lost the two opening games, but he did not give up easily, instead, he staged a gallant fightback. Parthasarathy seemed to run out of steam and Rajpal exploited the situation and went on to comfortable win three games on the trot to clinch a satisfying 10-12, 11-13, 11-4, 11-7, and 11-7 win and a place in the final.

Niraj Makhija of UAE continued march ahead as he defeated the joint 3-4 seed Anuj Kalia 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, and 11-6 to also progress to the last four.

Read Also
Indian Students Win Accolades At FISU World University Championship Squash
article-image

Results - Quarter-finals - MO35: 1-Arjun Agnihotri bt Virendra Pawar 11-2, 11-2, 11-2;

FPJ Shorts
Advertising Industry In Crisis: Congress Leader Rajesh Sharma Claims Forced Hoarding Use For Political Promotion By Eknath Shinde Government
Advertising Industry In Crisis: Congress Leader Rajesh Sharma Claims Forced Hoarding Use For Political Promotion By Eknath Shinde Government
VIDEO: Businessman Strips Semi-Naked, Stages Protest At GST Office In Ghaziabad Over Bribery Allegation
VIDEO: Businessman Strips Semi-Naked, Stages Protest At GST Office In Ghaziabad Over Bribery Allegation
'Full Normalcy Will Take Time': IndiGo Eases Airport Services After System Slowdown
'Full Normalcy Will Take Time': IndiGo Eases Airport Services After System Slowdown
PM Modi Highlights ₹32,800 Crore Infrastructure Projects, Vows To Make Mumbai A Global Force
PM Modi Highlights ₹32,800 Crore Infrastructure Projects, Vows To Make Mumbai A Global Force

Rushabh Vora bt Aakash Sharma 11-6, 11-5, 11-8;

2-Prateek Chalia bt Mahesh Kadam 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 12-10.

MO40: 1-Paul Ipe bt Appachu Sk 11-4, 11-4, 11-2;

Aditya Maheshwari bt 3-4-Manish Chavan 11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7;

3-4-Abishek Laxminarayan bt Saurabh Sinha 11-6, 11-4, 11-3;

2-Sanjay Pawar bt Amitpal Kohli 16-14, 6-11, 11-5, 11-3.

MO45: Shailendra Pratap Singh bt Prabkirat Sanghera 7-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-8;

Praveen Murthy bt 3-4-Abheek Datta 11-9, 13-11, 11-8;

3-4-Benjamin Nedarapalli bt Nikhil Kumar 11-8, 11-8, 11-2;

Kuncheria Marattukalam bt Sunil Sihag 11-7, 11-8, 11-7.

MO50: 1-Sanjay Rajpal bt Raja Parthasarathy 10-12, 11-13, 11-4, 11-7, 11-7;

Varinder Singh bt Jay Asundi 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-1;

Niraj Makhija (UAE) bt 3-4-Anuj Kalia 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 11-6;

Dalip Tripathi bt Gourav Rakshit 11-9, 11-2, 11-3.

Read Also
Art Of Giving Back: Ex-National Junior Squash Champion Rhea Bhandare Has Been Promoting Squash And...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: PM Modi Travels In Metro Train Between BKC And Aarey Section Of Mumbai Metro Line 3,...

Video: PM Modi Travels In Metro Train Between BKC And Aarey Section Of Mumbai Metro Line 3,...

Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Form Govt In The State With 55-62 Seats, Predict...

Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Form Govt In The State With 55-62 Seats, Predict...

Jammu And Kashmir Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress-NC Partnership Likely To Secure Victory With...

Jammu And Kashmir Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress-NC Partnership Likely To Secure Victory With...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway's New Timetable Comes Into Effect; Check Full List Of...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway's New Timetable Comes Into Effect; Check Full List Of...

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Goes Beyond The Boardroom; Teams Up As Delivery Agent, Delivers Food With...

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Goes Beyond The Boardroom; Teams Up As Delivery Agent, Delivers Food With...