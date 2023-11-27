Mumbai Football League: Determined RFYC Down Silver Innings FC

Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) played with solid determination and pulled off a comfortable 2-0 win against Silver Innings FC in a keenly contested Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

After a barren first half, RFYC finally ended Silver Innings resistance and broke the deadlock when striker Zehal Shibu found the net in the 61st minute. With time ticking away, RFYC doubled their lead when substitute Alan Saji scored the second goal in the 87th minute and secure their win and all the three points.

Earlier in a Super Division encounter, Pranit Vyas scored a fine hat-trick in leading Roqs FC to a fluent 4-2 win against Football School of India. Mohammed Bhaldar scored the fourth goal in stoppage time to complete the winning tally. Football School scored through Mayank Kallianpur and John Varghese.

Results: Premier Div: Reliance Foundation Young Champs 2 (Zehal Shibu, Alan Saji) beat Silver Innings FC 0. Super Div: Roqs FC 4 (Pranit Vyas 3, Mohammed Bhaldar) beat Football School of India 2 (Mayank Kallianpur, John Varghese). Charkop FC 2 (Fahad M.M., Gokul K.) beat Mumbai Soccer Prodigies 1 (Varad Parab).