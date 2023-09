MSSA Badminton: Singhi Reyansh Defeats Pawar Sudesh In The First Round

Singhi Reyansh of Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Kandivali, East defeated Pawar Sudesh of Sanskar Academy, Girgaon) 21-12 in the first round of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association inter-school badminton championship, at the CCI courts here on Wednesday.

In the girls under-12 D.G. Khetan International School, Malad Makwana Falak got past Shesha Keniya of Lilavatibai Podar ISC Khar West 21-3.



Results

Boys

U-14: Singhi Reyansh (Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Kandivali, East) bt Pawar Sudesh (Sanskar Academy, Girgaon) 21-12; Varad Kairamkonda (Swami Vivekanand, Chembur) bt Prayaan Kuldeep Gangwar (Hiranandani Foundation , Powai) 21-9, Anant Kapadia (B.D.Somani, Cuffe Parade) bt Agarwal Soham (The Green Acrees Academy, Chembur) 21-13, Reyansh Sarkar (Rose Manor International School) bt Praneet Jadhav (Universal School, Ghatkopar) 21-19, U-14: Maahit Doshi (Fazlani L. Academie Global, Mazagaon) w/o (Lakshdham H.S., Goregaon) w.o, Aarav Chandarana (Jasudben M.L. School, Khar) w/o Akshat Kandoi (St. Gregorios H.S. Chembur ), Raghav Jatia (Bombay International School, Babulnath) bt Kabir Khot (Don Bosco High School, Matunga) 21-19, Shah Sarthak (S.H.Agarwal International, Kandivali) bt Arham Golchha (Hill Spring International School, Tardeo) 21-11, Dev Butani (V.C.W.Arya Vidya Mandir Bandra East) bt Kale Ishaan (St. Xavier’s Boys Academy, Chruchgate) 21-10, Shah Shlok (Kapol Vidyanidhi Int. School, Kandivali) w/o Mihir Gajare (Balmohan Vidyamandir Eng. Dadar)

Girls

Under-12: Makwana Falak (D.G. Khetan International School, Malad) bt Shesha Keniya (Lilavatibai Podar ISC Khar West) 21-3, Adiya Avadhani (Bombay International School) bt Saanvi Roy (JBCN International School, Parel) w/o, Altaf Fizzah (City International, Jogeshwari) bt Rathi Kavya (Walsinham House, Nepeansea Road) 21-5, Vihana Shah (Rustomjee Cambridge Int. School, Dahisar) w/o Prisha Patel (Bombay International School, Babulnath), Toprani Nishka (The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort) bt Vedika R. Katoch (Swami Vivekanand, Chembur) 21-17, Aarna Anurag Purohit (Thakur Public School, Kandivali) bt Ahana Kadam (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim) 21-5, Kaushiki Kanvinde (Balmohan Vidyamandir Eng. Dadar) bt Dharia Priana (Dhirubhai Ambani Int. School, Bandra) 21-7,