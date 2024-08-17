MP Shocker: Student Drowns While Taking Bath In Pond Of Nalakeshwar Temple

A minor student drowned in the pond of Nalakeshwar temple in Gwalior | FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy tragically drowned in the pond of Nalakeshwar temple in Gwalior. The boy, along with two of his friends went for a picnic on Saturday. The body of the boy was found stuck between two rocks beneath the pond.

The body has been recovered by the police assisted by a team of divers and is kept in a mortuary. A case has been registered an investigation into the matter is underway.

According to information, the deceased, identified as 17-year-old Sunny Singh was a resident of Tighra Road, Gwalior. Sunny went for a picnic with his friends at the waterfall of Nalkeshwar temple in Tighra. Sunny decided to take a swim into the pond and jumped right in.

As soon as he dived, something stuck in his feet and he drowned. Watching this, his friends ran away from the scene and went back to their homes. The friends didn't tell anything about the incident to their family members.

When Sunny didn’t reach home, the family started searching for him. The family approached all of his friends and asked about him, the incident then came to light. Upon questioning the deceased friends, the family filed a complaint in Tighra police station.