MP: Minor pretending to be married girlfriend's brother caught and held hostage by her in-laws

MP's twisted love tale: Minor staying at married girlfriend's house as her brother caught | Representational picture

Bhind (MP): A 16-year-old boy was held hostage after his married girlfriend's in-laws discovered that he was not their daughters-in-law cousin brother.

According to reports, the family became suspicious of the paramour's activities in their house and interrogated him after which he was caught. The minor's three friends, who were staying in the same village at that time, were called on the pretext of having a discussion and held hostage by the woman’s maternal side family.

The love angle emerged after a hostage situation was reported

The minor is said to be a resident of Gormi village. According to Gormi police station in-charge, the boy was living in the woman's house in Hareekshagarhi for the past two days, October 21 and 22, posing as her distant brother. The woman's husband used to stay in a different city. When the family became suspicious of their activities, they interrogated the minor, and he confessed about having a relationship with the married girl.

The family members then informed the woman's husband as well as her parents. During the interrogation of the minor, the family learnt that his three friends were in the same village. The woman’s maternal side took all the four boys to Jaura on the pretext of having a discussion with them. They were beaten up and held hostage thereafter.

A fifth person was also held along with the four boys but was released so that he could bring the ransom amount.

Sudhakar Singh Tomar, SHO, Gormi said it took them 24 hours to solve the case with the joint efforts of three police stations since the boys were from different areas. A case has been registered against all the accused involved in the crime.