 MFA League: Waves FC Romp To Easy 6-0 Victory Over Worli Sports Club
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Waves FC produced a perfect combined performance and handed Worli Sports Club a 6-0 defeat in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

In a Second Division encounter, Dadar XI struck good form and defeated MH Oranje SC 4-1. For Dadar XI striker Deepesh Kalbate scored a brace of goals while Vikesh Vaghela and Devang Vaghela got one apiece to round-off the winning tally, while Oranje pulled one back through Alister D’Souza’s efforts.

Results – First Div: Waves FC 6 (Trushan Nagi, Mohit Singh, Gabriel Nadar, Aryan Bhandari, Sanket Patil, Nishant Parab) beat Worli SC 0.

Second Div: Dadar XI 4 (Deepesh Kalbate 2, Vikesh Vaghela, Devang Vaghela) beat MH Oranje SC 1 (Alister D’Souza).

Maurya FC 1 (Jeet Karia)  beat CFCI 0.

ACE FC 2 (Sahil K., Arsalan Bape) beat Milan FC 0.

