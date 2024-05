MCC High Performance Camp T20 Cricket League: Captain Ankit Singh Shines In Santacruz Camp Victory

MCC Santacruz Camp ‘A’ inspired by captain and off-spinner Ankit Singh 4 wickets for 10 runs defeated MCC Thane Camp ‘A’ by 39 runs in a first round match of the Mumbai Cricket Club organized MCC High Performance Camp T20 Cricket League 2024, and played at the Oval Maidan on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, MCC Santacruz Camp put on board a total of 140 for 9 wickets from 20 overs. Gaurav R. 23 runs and Mystery Shubham 20 runs boosted the innings while MCC Thane bowlers Raj Agrahari 3 for 13 and Amit Chauhan 2 for 16 picked the wickets.

In reply, MCC Thane Camp ‘A’ were bowled out for 101 runs in 15.3 overs. Only Kisan Pai managed to score 33 runs. Ankit received good support from medium pacers Pulkit Rai 2 for 17 and Sayed Hossain 2 for 23 to get rid of the Thane batters and secure Santacruz Camp’s win.

In other matches, Hostel Camp ‘A’ defeated HPC Camp ‘A’ by seven wickets and Hostel Camp ‘B’ also tasted victory as they recorded a six-wicket win over HPC Camp ‘B’.

Brief scores: HPC Camp ‘B’ 88 all out, 17 overs (Kunal Roy 28, Asmit Banerjee 22; Nisarg Chaudhari 3/12, Sagar Jaiswal 3/22, Shekar Gupta 2/21) lost to Hostel Camp ‘B’ 89 for 4, 12.5 overs (Kundan R. 34; Ravi Kawle 2/26). Result: Hostel Camp ‘B’ won by six wickets.

MCC Santacruz Camp ‘A’ 140 for 9, 20 overs (Gaurav R. 23, Mystery Shubham 20; Raj Agrahari 3/13, Amit Chauhan 2/16) beat MCC Thane Camp ‘A’ 101 all out, 15.3 overs (Kisan Pai 33; Ankit Singh 4/10, Pulkit Rai 2/17, Sayed Hossain 2/23). Result: MCC Santacruz Camp ‘A’ won by 39 runs.

HPC Camp ‘A’ 110 for 8, 20 overs (Soham Tamkhane 32, Divyanshu Raj 20; Prem Sawant 2/10) lost to Hostel Camp ‘A’ 114 for 3, 15.5 overs (Anand Tiwari 36, Uzwal Raut 21, Ridhikant Tripathi 20). Result: Hostel Camp ‘A’ won by seven wickets.

MCC Santacruz Camp ‘B’ 75 all out, 15 overs (Dalron Rodrigues 22; Harsh Tripathi 4/14, Shoaib Khan 2/11) lost to MCC Thane Camp ‘B’ 79 for 5, 8.5 overs (Udit Singh 33, Yogesh Tiwari 19; Bhavesh Wani 2/13). Result: MCC Thane Camp ‘B’ won by five wickets.