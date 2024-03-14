 MCA Women's League: Fort Youngsters Defeat Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation To Emerge Champions
HomeTopnewsMCA Women's League: Fort Youngsters Defeat Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation To Emerge Champions

MCA Women's League: Fort Youngsters Defeat Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation To Emerge Champions

Having finished with a 100 percent winning record, Fort Youngsters with a tally of 17 points, including three bonus points, secured the top position and emerged champions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Formidable Fort Youngsters asserted their dominance by maintaining their all-win record defeating Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation by a massive 151 runs in the seventh and concluding round ‘A’ Division MCA league champions.

Having finished with a 100 percent winning record, Fort Youngsters with a tally of 17 points, including three bonus points, secured the top position and emerged champions. The MCA will officially declare the champions of all divisions at a later date.

Deciding to bat, Fort Youngsters powered by the brilliance of opening batswomen Riya Choudhary who smashed an unbeaten 120 runs (106-balls, 13x4s) and Janhavi Kate 116 runs (108-balls, 15x4s) amassed a huge total of 280 runs for three wickets from their 40 overs.

In reply, Fort Youngsters bowlers did well to contain the rival batters and dismissed Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation for a measly 129 runs in 39.1 overs. The batters were Manali Dakshini 48 runs, Mitali Mhatre and Krithika Krishnakumar both scoring 22 runs each. Heeya Pandit 2 for 10, Mansi Patil 2 for 14, Jagravi Pawar 2 for 25 and Himaja Patil 2 for 30 claimed the wickets.

In other matches, Victory CC cruised to a seven wickets win against Rajawadi CC and Bharat CC defeated Payyade SC by 53 runs.

Brief scores – ‘A’ Division: Fort Youngsters 280-3 (R Choudhary 120*, J Kate 116) bt Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation 129 all out (M Dakshini 48, M Mhatre 22, K Krishnakumar 22; H Pandit 2-10, M Patil 2-14, Ji Pawar 2-25, H Patil 2-30).

