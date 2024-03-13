 MCA Women’s League: Fort Youngsters Beat Palghar Dahanu Taluka Sports Association (PDTSA) In 'A' Division Match
Fort Youngsters are in first position with a healthy 14 points from six matches and have a match in hand against Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation in the seventh round.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
article-image

A solid all-round combined performances helped a dominant Fort Youngsters maintain their impressive winning run of form as they posted a comfortable 90-run win against Palghar Dahanu Taluka Sports Assocition (PDTSA) in a sixth round ‘A’ Division match of the Mumbai Cricket Association organized MCA Women’s League, at the Sainath CC ground.

Batting first, Fort Youngsters managed to pile up a challenging total of 227 all out in 39.3 overs. Left-handed middle-order bat Zeal D’Mello top-scored with a 74-ball 69 runs which contained nine hits to the boundary ropes. Opener Janhvi Kate 45 runs, Heeya Pandit 38 runs and Riya Chaudhary 26 runs made substantial contributions to lift the innings. PDTSA bowlers Yayati Gawad 3 for 38, Ashwini Nishad 2 for 33 and Shubra Raut 2 for 42 claimed the wickets.

article-image

In reply, PDTSA batters could only score 137 runs before their innings closed in 35.5 overs. Shravi Save made a defiant 56 runs while Snehalata Dhangada and Vaishanavi Gharat scored 19 and 18 runs respectively. Fort Youngsters’ off-spinner Himaja Patil was the most effective bowler as she picked 5 for 18 runs, while off-spinner Jagravi Pawar 2 for 16 and leg-spinner Manisha Patil 2 for 17 played excellent supporting roles.

Rajawadi CC also recorded an easy seven-wicket win against Payyade SC to occupy the second position with 10 points.

In other matches, Bharat CC defeated Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation by five wickets and Victory CC beat Sportsfield CC by 8 wickets.

article-image
