 MCA Corporate Trophy: Jay Bista, Jagdish Zope Sparkle In Jain Irrigation Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMCA Corporate Trophy: Jay Bista, Jagdish Zope Sparkle In Jain Irrigation Victory

MCA Corporate Trophy: Jay Bista, Jagdish Zope Sparkle In Jain Irrigation Victory

Bista was involved in two identical partnerships of 75 runs with Sairaj Patil 47 runs and left-handed Aayush Zimare 45 runs to boost their total.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

Skipper Jay Bista played a responsible knock of 85 runs and left-arm spinner Jagdish Zope’s fine bowling spell of 3 wickets for 34 runs helped Jain Irrigation snatch a narrow 10-run win against Route Mobile in the ‘A’ Division final of the MCA Corporate Trophy cricket tournament 2024-2025 and played at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat, defending champion Jain Irrigation after losing two wickets for just 58 runs inside the seventh over, recovered splendidly with Bista taking the fight to the opposition bowlers. His 53-ball innings contained six superb hits to the boundary and five solid sixes. Bista was involved in two identical partnerships of 75 runs with Sairaj Patil 47 runs and left-handed Aayush Zimare 45 runs to boost their total. Medium Pacer Saksham Jha 3 for 31 was the pick of the Route Mobile bowlers.

In response, Route Mobile openers, left-handed bat Dhrumil Matkar 55 runs and Bhargav Patil 46 runs gave their innings the impetus with an 81-run partnership for the opening wicket. But, the other batters were unable to maintain the momentum and their innings closed at 208 for 6 wickets from their 20 overs.

Brief scores: Jain Irrigation 218 for 6, 20 overs (Jay Bista 85 (53-balls, 6x4s,5x6s), Sairaj Patil 47, Aayush Zimare 45; Saksham Jha 3/31) beat Route Mobile 208 for 6, 20 overs (Dhrumil Matkar 55, Bhargav Patil 46, Umesh Gurjar 38; Jagdish Zope 3/34). Jain Irrigation won by 10 runs.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct
CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign Asset Reporting
CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign Asset Reporting
Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU, Seeks Report From UP Authorities
Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU, Seeks Report From UP Authorities
Ajay Devgn Turns Director For Next Film, Ropes In Akshay Kumar As Lead
Ajay Devgn Turns Director For Next Film, Ropes In Akshay Kumar As Lead
Read Also
MCA Women’s Cricket League 2024: Sandhya Kamble, Saloni Kushte Shine With Century Knocks
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal, Submits Resignation To Party's...

Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal, Submits Resignation To Party's...

Rohit Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy, Team India Skipper Likely To Play Perth Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy, Team India Skipper Likely To Play Perth Test vs Australia

Thane Gurdwara Denies Claims Of BJP Chief JP Nadda & Other Leaders Being Removed From Premises After...

Thane Gurdwara Denies Claims Of BJP Chief JP Nadda & Other Leaders Being Removed From Premises After...

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were...

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were...

Here's How Much Jake Paul Earned From His Win Over Mike Tyson

Here's How Much Jake Paul Earned From His Win Over Mike Tyson