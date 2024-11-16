MCA Corporate Trophy: Jay Bista, Jagdish Zope Sparkle In Jain Irrigation Victory

Skipper Jay Bista played a responsible knock of 85 runs and left-arm spinner Jagdish Zope’s fine bowling spell of 3 wickets for 34 runs helped Jain Irrigation snatch a narrow 10-run win against Route Mobile in the ‘A’ Division final of the MCA Corporate Trophy cricket tournament 2024-2025 and played at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat, defending champion Jain Irrigation after losing two wickets for just 58 runs inside the seventh over, recovered splendidly with Bista taking the fight to the opposition bowlers. His 53-ball innings contained six superb hits to the boundary and five solid sixes. Bista was involved in two identical partnerships of 75 runs with Sairaj Patil 47 runs and left-handed Aayush Zimare 45 runs to boost their total. Medium Pacer Saksham Jha 3 for 31 was the pick of the Route Mobile bowlers.

In response, Route Mobile openers, left-handed bat Dhrumil Matkar 55 runs and Bhargav Patil 46 runs gave their innings the impetus with an 81-run partnership for the opening wicket. But, the other batters were unable to maintain the momentum and their innings closed at 208 for 6 wickets from their 20 overs.

Brief scores: Jain Irrigation 218 for 6, 20 overs (Jay Bista 85 (53-balls, 6x4s,5x6s), Sairaj Patil 47, Aayush Zimare 45; Saksham Jha 3/31) beat Route Mobile 208 for 6, 20 overs (Dhrumil Matkar 55, Bhargav Patil 46, Umesh Gurjar 38; Jagdish Zope 3/34). Jain Irrigation won by 10 runs.