 Manoramabai Apte U-16 Championship: Shardashram Vidyamandir Claim Title By 67 Runs
Updated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 09:33 PM IST
Shardashram Vidyamandir English Medium School emerged champions of the Manoramabai Apte U-16 Championship, organised by MSSA, at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI, Mumbai.

Batting first, Shardashram posted 165/6 in 20 overs with Ira Jadhav smashing a brilliant hundred scoring 106 off 59 balls. She struck 13 boundaries and a six.

Ira's innings was the key to Shardashram's big score.

Chasing 166 for the title, Parag English School were restricted to 98/5 in 20 overs.

Madhumati Lele Shrivastava- President CCI and Member of the WPL Committee of the BCCI graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with Diana Edulji, former India women's cricket captain.

Individual awards were sponsored by Victorious Endeavors. Cricket kits and trophies were awarded to the girls and presented by Dimple Joshi and Jaideep Marar.

Best Batter- Ira Jadhav

Best Bowler Madhura Dhadke

Best All Rounder- Laxmi Saroj

The Coaches of Shardashram Vidyamandir English School and Parag English School were awarded special trophies for their brilliant efforts towards girl’s cricket.

Overall tournament Awards were sponsored by PitchVision- Kapil Bhatia COO PitchVision India gave away the prizes. Best Batter- Ira Jadhav, Best Bowler: Avika Kharatmol, Best Fielder: Prisha Devrukar

