Maharashtra: Mumbai receives light showers

As per the weather forecast by IMD, the climate in the state will be partly cloudy sky with a minimum temperature of 18 degrees celsius for the next 48 hours.

"January month in Mumbai has records of lowest minimum temperatures (Below 15 Deg C) as seen from the climatology table below. For next 3, 4 days, as per the IMD GFS guidance, there is possibility of lowering of temperatures in city. But it won't be severe. A mini clip of winter (sic)," wrote Hosalikar on Twitter.