Maharashtra: Mumbai receives light showers

On Sunday morning, Mumbai and adjoining areas received light showers. The cool winds and light showers led to the dip in temperature levels across the city.
Check out the visuals:
KS Hosalikar, Head, Regional Meteorological Center on Twitter posted satellite images that showed cloudy skies over parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai.
"Cloudy sky over parts of Mah today morning, 4 Jan, as seen from latest satellite image. Light rains, drizzle reported at isol places, including Mumbai early morning hrs. Partly cloudy sky (sic)," he wrote.
As per the weather forecast by IMD, the climate in the state will be partly cloudy sky with a minimum temperature of 18 degrees celsius for the next 48 hours.
"January month in Mumbai has records of lowest minimum temperatures (Below 15 Deg C) as seen from the climatology table below. For next 3, 4 days, as per the IMD GFS guidance, there is possibility of lowering of temperatures in city. But it won't be severe. A mini clip of winter (sic)," wrote Hosalikar on Twitter.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)