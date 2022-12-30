Maharashtra: 'Meat-lovers' cricket event to celebrate New Year in Palghar | Representative pic

Palghar: A cricket club of Madachapada – a small village located in Karhe in Vikramgad taluka in Palghar district – has organised an underarm cricket tournament called 'Assal Mansahari Chashak', which translates to 'The Real Meat-Lover's Trophy'.

The tournament, with a nominal entry fee, commenced on Dec 29 as a part of New Year celebrations and the final will be held on Dec 31. The winning team will be awarded a goat (bokad) while the first and second runners-up will get and 10 and five desi chickens (gavthi kombdi), respectively, as their prize.