Live bullets, AK-47 seized from Bihar MLA’s ancestral home

Mokama: Bihar Police has recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the ancestral home of gangster-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh located at Nadwa village. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Badh Police Station – an AK-47 rifle, live bullets and magazines were also among the haul seized by police officials.

The raids, which are still underway, is being done under the supervision of SP Rural Kantesh Mishra who is camping near the MLA’s house. Bihar Police has stated that the ancestral house has not been damaged in any way and a team of Special Task Force, Anti-Terrorism Squad and bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs have also been pushed into service.

Police action was initiated after specific intelligence was received regarding presence and movement of a large cache of arms and ammunition at (and from) the residence. The MLA and his family members were not present in the house during the raid.

The search team said that the rifle and ammunition were placed under carbon packing so that detection by metal detector or x-ray machines could be avoided.

Anant Kumar Singh who is an Independent MLA representing the Mokama Assembly segment, has accused the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government of plotting a conspiracy against him. He has also blamed State Minister Neeraj and Janata Dal-United MP Lallan Singh for the raids at his home.