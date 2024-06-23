Little Action Against Overspeeding: Bhopal Has 1 Interceptor Vehicle, 20 Defunct Radar Guns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite one interceptor vehicle and 20 speed radar guns provided to traffic police, there has been little action against overspeeding of vehicles in the city. The lone interceptor vehicle is unable to keep a check on almost 14 localities where overspeeding is rampant. The speed radar guns, although adequate in number, lie defunct, traffic police officials said.

The city has 24 lakh commuters and sees daily traffic violation by as many as 8,000. Amid the chaos, the traffic police in the city are just concerned with penalising commuters for not wearing helmet and seat-belt violation. Apparently, overspeeding is the biggest reason behind road accidents and fatalities.

According to additional DCP (traffic) Vikram Raghuwanshi, interceptor vehicle is equipped with video cameras, mics. As a result, overspeeding vehicles are directly caught on camera, and the speed they are cruising at is also detected. Due to this, they cannot argue or misbehave with the traffic police personnel, Raghuwanshi added.

Written for more interceptor vehicles: DCP

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) of Bhopal, Sanjay Singh said traffic police had written to the police headquarters (PHQ) to seek at least four more interceptor vehicles for Bhopal. There is no response from PHQ. The situation in Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur is no different.