Lip-Smacking Varanasi Tomato Chaat On The Menu At The Ambani Wedding, Check Other Food Items To Be Served

'Shaadi ka Khana' is a very important aspect of Indian weddings. Indian weddings are known for their extravagant festivities, and one of the things that guests remember the most is the cuisine. Indian wedding cuisine is a vibrant and savory tapestry reflecting the nation's varied cultures and local peculiarities. It is impossible to overstate the importance of food during such occasions because it is an essential aspect of the celebration and a symbol of hospitality, tradition, and community.

The Ambanis proudly portray their love for the rich Indian culture and heritage and never miss an opportunity to introduce others to it. The food at the wedding will also be a representation of the variety of flavors that exist in our cuisines. Indian cuisine is one of the most delicious cuisines to exist. Our flavors and variety in food truly satisfy one's soul and leaves them fulfilled. It is not a surprise that, according to a few reports, the grand Ambani wedding will also have a drool-worthy menu.

What will the food menu at the Ambani Wedding have?

According to a report by Mint, Kaashi Chaat Bhandar, one of the most famous chaat outlets in Varanasi, has been given the catering contract to serve some of their specialties, such as kulfi, tikki, tomato chaat, chana kachori and palak chaat.

While Nita Ambani visited Kashi Vishwanath recently to seek blessings for Anant and Radhika, she visited this chaat bhandar and savored some of their snacks, said Rakesh Keshari, the owner of the restaurant, in an interview with ANI. “Nita Ambani came to our chaat bhandaar on June 24, where she tasted tikki chaat, tomato chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda. She was very happy and said that the chaat of Banaras is very famous. It was a pleasure to serve her," he told the news agency.

Here is the list of food items that will be served by Kashi Chaat Bhandar at the Ambani Wedding.

Tamatar Chaat

Mix Chaat

Samosa

Plain Sohal

Gulab Jamun

Bhalla Papdi

Pani Puri

Dahi Puri

Chana Kachori

Papdi Chaat

Dahi Bhalla

Kulfi Faluda

Palak Chaat

Tikki

Chura Matar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to be married today, on July 12, 2024 at Jio World Convection Centre.