'Leave Iran Now': US Virtual Embassy Issues Advisory; Says 'No Guarantee of Safety' For Americans Staying Back

The advisory comes at a time when tensions between the US and Iran are high | unsplash.com

The virtual US Embassy in Iran issued an urgent directive on Friday, February 6, 2026, warning citizens to "leave Iran immediately" as regional tensions escalate.

Escalating infrastructure disruptions

The advisory highlights significant breakdowns in local infrastructure and communications.

"Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran continues to restrict access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran," the advisory said.

The embassy advises US citizens to prepare for prolonged internet outages, establish alternative communication plans, and, if safety permits, consider departing the country by land to Armenia or Turkiye.

Instructions for immediate departure

US officials emphasised that travellers must be self-reliant during this period and should not expect federal assistance for their transit.

"Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government help. Flight cancellations and disruptions are possible with little warning. Check directly with your airlines for updates. If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications and other essential items," the advisory said.

Personal safety and security protocols

The statement urges citizens to maintain a low profile, stay away from crowds and monitor local media for breaking news. Travellers are encouraged to keep phones charged, maintain contact with loved ones and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Programme (STEP) to receive the latest security updates.

"Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile and stay aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans. Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest updates on security in Iran," the advisory added further.

Risks for dual nationals and US citizens

The advisory includes a specific warning regarding Iran’s stance on dual citizenship and the high risk of detention for those with American connections.

"US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports. The Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality and will treat US-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens. US nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest and detention in Iran. Showing a US passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone. US citizens who do not have a valid US passport in their possession should apply for one at the nearest US embassy or consulate after departing Iran," the advisory said.

The warning concludes with a sobering reminder that the US government cannot guarantee safety for those choosing to depart and individuals should only move if they believe it is safe to do so.

Land border status

As of Thursday, February 5, the Armenian land border at Agarak/Norduz remains open. US citizens entering Armenia from Iran require a valid US passport and may stay for up to 180 days visa-free. Dual nationals planning to enter on an American, Iranian or Armenian passport do not require advance approval.

Similarly, Turkish land border crossings at Gurbulak/Bazargan, Kapikoy/Razi, and Esendere/Serow are open. US citizens entering Turkiye need a valid US passport and may stay for up to 90 days visa-free. Dual nationals using American, Iranian or Turkish passports do not require advance approval.

Turkmenistan's land borders are open, but US citizens require special authorisation from the Government of Turkmenistan before approaching. The US Embassy Ashgabat must facilitate this approval. To request entry, citizens should email their name, date of birth, passport information, intended border crossing and a photograph of their passport biodata page to AshgabatUScitizen@state.gov.

Azerbaijan's land borders remain closed to routine traffic. US citizens with an urgent need to depart should first consider other options. If alternate routes are not feasible, entry may be requested through the US Embassy Baku, though this requires prior approval from the Azerbaijani government and involves extended wait times. Requests including personal and passport details should be sent to BakuACS@state.gov.