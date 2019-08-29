Latest News: MEA: We have received info that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists.We demand that Pakistan must act against terror groups operating on its soil.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: We have received info that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists.We demand that Pakistan must act against the terror groups operating on its soil.
Raveesh Kumar, MEA: We are aware that Pakistan uses terror as state policy and each time we have made them aware of our concerns.We have received info that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists.We demand that Pakistan must act against the terror groups operating on its soil.
Raveesh Kumar, MEA: What we understand is perhaps there were certain sectors which were temporarily closed, there have been NOTAM (A notice to airmen) which were issued that too for a certain period. There has been no statement from Pakistan confirming closure of airspace.
We strongly condemn the recent statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India. These are very irresponsible statements: Raveesh Kumar
