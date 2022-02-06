Lata Mangeshkar Funeral Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor pay last respects to the legendary singer

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

The megastar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from Covid-19 the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on February 5.

The singer will be cremated with full state honours in Dadar's Shivaji Park on Sunday evening.

An army truck decorated with flowers and a huge poster of Lata Mangeshkar reached her residence - Prabhukunj to take the her mortal remains to Shivaji Park.

Mumbai Police have beefed up security in and around the Shivaji Park for the funeral.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Asha Bhosle | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan | Photos By Viral Bhayani

CM Uddhav Thackeray | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Rahul Vaidya | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 05:02 PM IST