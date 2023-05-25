 Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: Last 5 Years Pass Percentage of MH HSC Results
The year-wise data of HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) exams reflects the passing percentage of students over the last five years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra state class 12th result 2023. | Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today.The results were announced in the press conference.

Qualified students can access their digital marksheets from MSBSHSE official website, mahahsscboard.in. from 2 pm onwards.

In 2023, the passing percentage stood at 91.25% a slight dip from last year, 2022 which was passing percentage of 94.22%. In 2023, the Maharashtra Board conducted written offline examinations based on 100% syllabus.

While 2021 still sits at top of the list at passing percentage of 99.63% with a phenomenal hike from that of 2020 that was 90.66%.

The year 2019 saw a passing percentage of 85.88%, reflecting a slight fall compared to the previous years. In 2018, the passing percentage stood at 88.41%.

