 Kerala: Bus-Lorry Collision In Kannur; 1 Dead, Several Injured
The accident occurred at midnight. The bus of Kallada travels was travelling from Mangalore to Pathanamthitta.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Representative image |

One bus passenger died near Edakkad in Kannur district after a bus collided with a mini lorry, informed the police. Several passengers were injured in the accident.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals.

Accident site in Thottada, Kannur.

Accident site in Thottada, Kannur.

The Edakkad police said, "The accident occurred at midnight. The bus of Kallada travels was travelling from Mangalore to Pathanamthitta. The injured were admitted to different hospitals." They further said that they concentrated on taking people to the hospital and ensuring treatment first.

