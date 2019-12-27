Kashmir takes it sportingly, 2000 fans turn up for Valley’s first major sports event

Srinagar: This was the first major sporting event since the abrogation of Article 370, and a crowd of 2000 football fans weathered the freezing cold to cheer the home team, Real Kashmir, against the I-League champions Chennai City FC.

Warm smiles and cheers marked the day, acting as a dampener on the cold wave and an intermittent period of curfew and online curbs.

The 2-1 victory provided a sense of joy to the crowd that perhaps only sports can provide. A visiting player, who enjoyed the outing, said, “There were some apprehensions when we were told that we have to play in Srinagar.