Topnews

Updated on IST

Karnataka crisis: Experts say rebel MLAs can't be disqualified

By IANS

With the resignation spree creating a major crisis for the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, the question arises whether the Assembly Speaker can invoke the Anti-Defection Law against the MLAs who have quit.

Karnataka crisis: Experts say rebel MLAs can't be disqualified

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in