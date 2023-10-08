Kanga League: Mulani, Udeshi & D’Almeida Shine In Parsee Gymkhana Victory

Impressive bowling performances from Shams Mulani (5 for 22) and Sagar Udeshi (5 for 28) and Kevin D’Almeida’s solid knock of 74 runs helped Parsee Gymkhana take a vital 53-run first innings lead against Cricket Club of India (CCI) and clinch a win in a seventh round match of the 76th Dr. H.D. Kanga Cricket League 2023-2024 and played at the Parsee Gymkhana on Sunday.

Batting first CCI were dismissed for 70 runs in 25.1 overs. Later, Parsee Gymkhana scored 123 for 4 wickets declared in 21 overs. Besides D'Almeida’s innings Ishan Mulchandani made 34 runs while Dhrumil Matkar claimed 2 wickets for 20 run. CCI in their second innings made 134 for 4 wickets with Akhil Herwadkar scoring 52 runs and Akash Anand making 37 runs.

MIG Cricket Club also tasted victory on the basis of the first innings lead against P.J. Hindu Gymkhana and Dr D.Y. Patil was also victorious defeating Regal CC also on the first innings lead.

Brief scores 'A' Division: Payyade SC -- 1st innings: 190 all out, 49.2 overs (Bhupen Lalwani 104 (143b, 16x4s, 1x6), Aryan Patni 54; Divyansh Saxena 2/29, Vikaschandra Singh 2/52) Vs Sind SC -- 1st innings: 182 for 6 (Awais Khan 73, Puneet Tripathi 44; Ajay Mishra 4/77). Result: Match drawn.

Karnatak SA -- 1st innings: 221 all out, 47.4 overs (Shaun Rodrigues 38, Tanush Kotian 38, Rakesh Prabhu 36, Yashhraj Malaap 36; Vishal Dabholkar 4/65, Sagar Mishra 2/31, Himanshu Singh 2/37) Vs Parkophene Cricketers -- 1st innings: 90 for 2 wickets, 24 overs (Sagar Mishra 40). Result: Match drawn.

Cricket Club of India -- 1st innings: 70 all out, 25.1 over (Shams Mulani 5/22, Sagar Udeshi 5/28) & 2nd innings: 134 for 4 (Akhil Herwadkar 52, Akash Anand 37) Vs Parsee Gymkhana -- 1st innings: 123 for 4 declared, 21 overs (Kevin D'Almeida 74, Ishan Mulchandani 34; Dhrumil Matkar 2/20). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.

Regal CC -- 1st innings: 113 all out, 26.2 overs (Ankush Paswan 41, Shreyas Phatak 35; Iqbal Abdullah 4/13, Karsh Kothari 4/49, Ajay Janu 2/17) & 2nd innings: 119 for 4 (Vicky Patil 48, Shreyas Phatak 38) Vs Dr D.Y. Patil -- 1st innings: 219 for 5 declared, 25 overs (Aman Khan 89, Arman Jaffer 55, Hardik Tamore 46; Bharat Meer 5/50). Result: Dr. D.Y. Patil SA won on 1st innings lead.

Mumbai Police Gymkhana -- 1st innings: 101 all out, 42.3 overs (Shrikant Limbole 28, Rohit Pol 27; Mairaj Khan 4/45, Varun Joijode 3/24) Vs Shivaji Park Gymkhana -- 1st innings: 75 for 8 (Shreyansh Bogar 3/11). Result: Match drawn.

P.J. Hindu Gymkhana -- 1st innings: 123 all out, 41, 2 overs (Sachin Wagh 37; Ankur Jaiswal 4/29, Arjun Dani 2/24) & 2nd innings: 22 for 1 Vs MIG Cricket Club -- 1st innings: 146 for 5 declared (Pragnesh Kanpillewar 50, Atharva Ankolekar 33; Atharva Bhosale 3/63). Result: MIG Cricket Club won on 1st innings lead.

New Hind Sporting Club -- 1st innings: 252 for 8 declared (Harshal Jadhav 47, Pranav Kele 43, Sidhant Adhathrao 33, Sugar Jadhav 32; Sanket Yashwante 5/69 Vs National CC 116 for 3 (Aditya Shrivastav 52, Atharva Kale 36). Result: Match drawn.