 Kanga League: Bhatkal, Sawant Guide Hindu Gymkhana To Victory
Kanga League: Bhatkal, Sawant Guide Hindu Gymkhana To Victory

Updated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Powered by the solid batting of opener Amog Bhatkal, who smashed an unbeaten 107-ball 149 runs (16x4s,4x6s) and the impressive bowling spell of Rahul Sawant 6 for 21 runs (8.5 overs) helped PJ Hindu Gymkhana to secure a win against Payyade Sports Club on the basis of the first innings lead in a rescheduled Round-1 match of the 76th Dr HD Kanga Cricket League 2023-2024 and played at the Hindu Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

Put in to bat, Hindu Gymkhana punished the rival bowlers scoring runs rapidly before declaring their first innings at 253/2 in 35 overs. Besides Bhatkal’s massive knock, Harsh Salunkhe made 70 runs to swell the innings.

Later, the Hindu Gymkhana bowlers backed by some brilliant fielding dismissed Payyade CC batters for a measly 53 runs in just 22.5 overs. Sawant was well-supported by Atharva Bhosale who claimed 2 for 7 runs.

After Hindu Gymkhana enforced the follow-on, Payyade SC in their second innings reached 146 for 3 in 27 overs when play ended for the day. Bhupen Lalwani and Sahil Jadhav top-scored with 66 and 57 runs respectively.

Brief scores: Division ‘A’: Karnatak SA 1st innings: 204 all out, 54 overs (Mohammad Shaikh 53, Shaun Rodrigues 33, Rakesh Prabhu 31, Gaurish Jadhav 30; Hemant Buchade 3/26, Vikaschandra 2/37, Aditya Dhumal 2/48, Puneet Tripathi 2/59). Result: Match drawn.

PJ Hindu Gymkhana -- 1st innings: 253 for 2 declared, 35 overs (Amogh Bhatkal 149* (107b, 16x4s, 4x6s), Harsh Salunkhe 70) Vs Payyade SC -- 1st innings: 53 all out, 22.5 overs (Dev Patel 20; Rahul Sawant 6/21, Atharva Bhosale 2/7) & 2nd innings (follow-on): 146 for 3, 27 overs (Bhupen Lalwani 66, Sahil Jadhav 57; Atharva Bhosale 2/59). Result: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana won on the 1st innings lead.

National CC -- 1st innings: 196 all out, 49.3 overs (Umsh Gurjar 51, Aaditya Srivastava 29; Ankush Jaiswal 5/47, Harsh Tanna 3/44) Vs MIG Cricket Club -- 1st innings: 160 for 7, 23 overs (Arjun Dani 37, Vedant Murkar 35; Akshay Darekar 4/41). Result: Match drawn.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana -- 1st innings: 123 all out, 63 overs (Aditya Anand 61; Parikshit Valsangkar 5/37, Kartik Mishra 2/24) Vs New Hind SC -- 1st innings: 43 for 1, 15 overs. Result: Match drawn.

Dr. D.Y. Patil SA -- 1st innings: 234 for 6 declared, 45 overs (Hitesh Chauhan 59, Arman Jaffer 61, Sayyed Iqbal Abdullah 47*; Amol Tanpure 3/35, Yogesh Patil 2/54) Vs Mumbai Police Gymkhana 100 for 7, 33 overs (Yogesh Patil 25; Minad Manjrekar 3/21, Ajay Janu 2/17). Result: Match drawn.

Regal CC -- 1st innings: 246 all out, 62.3 overs (Vicky Patil 61, Ajinkya Deshmukh 50, Shreyas Phatak 44, Simaant Dubey 33*; Sagar Chhabria 4/34, Yash Dicholkar 2/53) Vs Parsee Gymkhana -- 1st innings: 57 for 2, 11 overs (Vikrant Auti 24). Result: Match drawn.

Parkophene Cricketers 285 for 8 declared, 79 overs (Sourabh Singh 155* (214b, 12x4s,6x6s), Sagar Mishra 29; Dhrumil Matkar 3/63, Irfan Umair 2/46) Vs Cricket Club of India. Result: Match drawn.

