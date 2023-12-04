Kalina Football League: UFC Andheri Beat CFCI Sports Club In Fighting Style

Riding on the brilliance of striker Sarah D’Souza, who struck two goals, UFC Andheri managed to get the better of CFCI Sports Club by a fighting 3-2 margin in a Women’s Open league match of the Kalina Football League (KFL) 2023, organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspice of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina.

In an evenly and closely contested encounter, UFC Andheri were well-served by Sarah and Divyanshi who scored one goal to secure the victory. CFCI Sports Club put up a good fighting performance and managed to score twice through the efforts of Sana Matkari and Amy Zacharia.

In contrast, Kalina Rangers easily defeated TFA RCF Chembur by a comfortable 6-1 margin. For Kalina Rangers the goals came through the combined efforts of Atisha P. two goals and one each from Jianna F., Sapna R., Priya S. and Atisha D., while TFA RCF Chembur pulled one back with Sunaina K. scoring a lone consolation goal.

Women’s Open League: UFC Andheri 3 (Sarah D’Sousa 2, Divyanshi B.) beat CFCI Sports Club 2 (Sana Matkari, Amy Zacharia).

Kalina Rangers 6 (Atisha P. 2, Jianna F., Sapna R., Priya S., Atisha D.) beat TFA RCF Chembur 1 (Sunaina K.).

Men Veterans (quarter-finals): Kalina Village Boys 6 (Sheldon S. 2, Agnelo B. 2, Sarfaraz A., Sachin T.) beat Tarun Sporting 5 (Bhagwan P., Douglas D., Binoy N., Sanjay G., Vinod K.).

MYJ Sports Club 2 (Ricky M., Roy V.) beat JM United 0.

Shalom United 3 (Mangesh D., Evarist G., Dialyn Dias) beat Golden Gunners 1 (Jonathan Fernandes).

Ambernath United 1 (Vimal K.) beat Kalina United 0.