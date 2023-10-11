 Kalina Football League: Sheldon, Aayan Strikes Give AI Boys 2-0 Win
Kalina Football League: Sheldon, Aayan Strikes Give AI Boys 2-0 Win

Air India Colony Boys held the upper hand but found Kalina Rangers goalkeeper Nathan D’Costa a hard nut to crack.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
article-image

Producing a solid fighting performance and maintaining their impressive winning form, Air India Colony Boys launched the defence of their title in a positive fashion as they handed a determined Kalina Rangers a 2-0 defeat in a round-I match of the Kalina Football League (KFL) 2023, organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina.

In another match, Egyptian Boys and last year’s runners-up Kalina United shared honours as they played out an exciting 2-2 draw. Shanol Jacinto and Ashfak Khan were bang on target with a goal each for Egyptian Boys while Cedric D’Mello scored both goals for Kalina United. Cedric was later declared winner of the Gatsby Man of the Match award.

Later, Kalina Village Boys Green riding on the brilliance of striker Krrish Karpan who scored a brace of goals went on to snatch a fighting 2-1 win against J.P. United in another match. Prakyath Poojari scored the lone goal for the losing team.

Kalina Village Boys Orange also started on a winning note as they put it across a determined Oceanics Sport Club by a 3-1 scoreline. For Village Boys Orange Jayden D’Silva struck two goals and Dawson D’Cruz added one while Oceanics pulled one back through Reldyn Jacinto.

Results – Round 1: Air India Colony Boys 2 (Sheldon D’Souza, Aayan Shaikh) beat Kalina Rangers 0.

Egyptian Boys 2 (Shanol Jacinto, Ashfak Khan) drew with Kalina United 2 (Cedric D’Mello 2).

Kalina Village Boys Green 2 (Krrish Karpan 2) beat J.P. United 1 (Prakyath Poojari).

Kalina Village Boys Orange 3 (Jayden D’Silva 2, Dawson D’Cruz) beat Oceanics SC 1 (Reldyn Jacinto).

