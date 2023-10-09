Kalina Football League: AI Colony Boys Make Positive Start

Reigning champions Air India Colony Boys made a positive winning start defeating Kalina Rangers 2-0 in a round-I match of the Kalina Football League (KFL) 2023, organised by Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina on Sunday.

Air India Colony Boys were well-served by strikers Sheldon D’Souza, and Aayan Shaikh, both scoring a goal each to secure their win and the full three points.

Later, Kalina Village Boys Green riding on the brilliance of striker Krrish Karpan who scored a brace of goals went on to snatch a fighting 2-1 win against J.P. United in another match. Prakyath Poojari scored the lone goal for the losing team.

Kalina Village Boys Orange also started on a winning note as they put it across a determined Oceanics Sport Club by a 3-1 scoreline. For Village Boys Orange Jayden D’Silva struck two goals and Dawson D’Cruz added one while Oceanics pulled one back through Reldyn Jacinto.

Earlier, Egyptian Boys and last year’s runners-up Kalina United shared honours as they played out an exciting 2-2 draw. Shanol Jacinto and Ashfak Khan were bang on target with a goal each for Egyptian Boys while Cedric D’Mello scored both goals for Kalina United.

Results – Round 1: Air India Colony Boys 2 (Sheldon D’Souza, Aayan Shaikh) beat Kalina Rangers 0.

Egyptian Boys 2 (Shanol Jacinto, Ashfak Khan) drew with Kalina United 2 (Cedric D’Mello 2).

Kalina Village Boys Green 2 (Krrish Karpan 2) beat J.P. United 1 (Prakyath Poojari).

Kalina Village Boys Orange 3 (Jayden D’Silva 2, Dawson D’Cruz) beat Oceanics SC 1 (Reldyn Jacinto).