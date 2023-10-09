 Kalina Football League: AI Colony Boys Make Positive Start
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsKalina Football League: AI Colony Boys Make Positive Start

Kalina Football League: AI Colony Boys Make Positive Start

Air India Colony Boys were well-served by strikers Sheldon D’Souza, and Aayan Shaikh, both scoring a goal each to secure their win and the full three points

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

Reigning champions Air India Colony Boys made a positive winning start defeating Kalina Rangers 2-0 in a round-I match of the Kalina Football League (KFL) 2023, organised by Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina on Sunday.

Air India Colony Boys were well-served by strikers Sheldon D’Souza, and Aayan Shaikh, both scoring a goal each to secure their win and the full three points.

Later, Kalina Village Boys Green riding on the brilliance of striker Krrish Karpan who scored a brace of goals went on to snatch a fighting 2-1 win against J.P. United in another match. Prakyath Poojari scored the lone goal for the losing team.

Kalina Village Boys Orange also started on a winning note as they put it across a determined Oceanics Sport Club by a 3-1 scoreline. For Village Boys Orange Jayden D’Silva struck two goals and Dawson D’Cruz added one while Oceanics pulled one back through Reldyn Jacinto.

Read Also
Ahmed Sailor Inter-School Football Tournament: St Lawrence Clinch The Title Beating Don Bosco,...
article-image

Earlier, Egyptian Boys and last year’s runners-up Kalina United shared honours as they played out an exciting 2-2 draw. Shanol Jacinto and Ashfak Khan were bang on target with a goal each for Egyptian Boys while Cedric D’Mello scored both goals for Kalina United.

Results – Round 1: Air India Colony Boys 2 (Sheldon D’Souza, Aayan Shaikh) beat Kalina Rangers 0.

Egyptian Boys 2 (Shanol Jacinto, Ashfak Khan) drew with Kalina United 2 (Cedric D’Mello 2).

Kalina Village Boys Green 2 (Krrish Karpan 2) beat J.P. United 1 (Prakyath Poojari).

Kalina Village Boys Orange 3 (Jayden D’Silva 2, Dawson D’Cruz) beat Oceanics SC 1 (Reldyn Jacinto).

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's Overjoyed Celebration As He Earns 'Best Fielder Of The Match'...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Asks Journalists 'How Many Of You Are OBCs?', Shows Response To Drive Point Home...

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Asks Journalists 'How Many Of You Are OBCs?', Shows Response To Drive Point Home...

On Day 3, Israel Orders 'Complete Siege' On Gaza; Cuts Off Electricity, Water & Food

On Day 3, Israel Orders 'Complete Siege' On Gaza; Cuts Off Electricity, Water & Food

Who Is Zainab Abbas? The Pakistani Sports Presenter Who Made Remarks Against India & Hindu Religion...

Who Is Zainab Abbas? The Pakistani Sports Presenter Who Made Remarks Against India & Hindu Religion...

Sony TV Clarifies After 'Fabricated' Kaun Banega Crorepati Video On MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Goes...

Sony TV Clarifies After 'Fabricated' Kaun Banega Crorepati Video On MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Goes...

Germany's Hamburg Airport Halts All Flights Over Attack Scare On Iranian Flight

Germany's Hamburg Airport Halts All Flights Over Attack Scare On Iranian Flight