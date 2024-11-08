 JVPG-TSTTA District TT Championship: Ananya Chande and Sharveya Samant Storm Into Finals
JVPG-TSTTA District TT Championship: Ananya Chande and Sharveya Samant Storm Into Finals

Ananya will meet Mukta Dali in the women's final while Sharveya will face top seed Reagan Albuquerque in the men's final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Ananya Chande easily defeated Siya Hingorany in the Womens semi-finals |

Ananya Chande and Sharveya Samant stormed into the women’s and men’s singles finals of the JVPG-TSTTA 5 Star District Table Tennis Championship 2024 at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club table tennis hall.

In the women’s semi-finals of the event conducted by The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) Mumbai, Ananya easily defeated Siya Hingorany 11-8, 11-6, 11-8, and 11-7. Sharveya rallied after losing the first game to Yuvraj Yadav and went on to win the next four to clinch a 5-11, 11-6, 11-3, 14-12, and 11-6.

In the final, Ananya will take on Mukta Dali who did not have to work hard as top-seed Sampada Bhiwandkar conceded the match after losing the opening game 5-11. Sharveya will meet top seed Reagan Albuquerque Vineet Deepak in straight games at 11-7, 11-7 11-6, and 11-6.

Ananya and Sharveya will also feature in girls’ and boys’ U-19 finals.

article-image

Results (all semi-finals) – Girls’ U-17: Myraa Sanglekar beat Vaishnavi Jaiswal 11-7, 11-2, 11-1; Niva Chaughule beat Urvi Churi 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8;

Girls' U-19: Ananya Chande beat Shravani Loke 6-11, 11-13, 11-4, 13-11, 11-8; Urvi Churi beat Mukta Dalvi 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-7.

Women: Mukta Dali beat Sampada Bhiwandkar 11-5, conceeded; Ananya Chande beat Siya Hingorany 11-8, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7.

Boys U-17: Aksnksh Sahoon beat Zain Shaikh 11-5, 13-11, 11-7; Dhruv Shah beat Arnav Kshirsagar 11-8, 10-12, 6-11, 13-11, 12-10.

Boys U-19: Dhruv Shah beat Ayush Sonawane 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-2; Sharveya Samant beat Vineet Deepak 11-9, 18-16, 8-11, 11-13, 11-8.

Men: Raegan Albuquerque beat Vineet Deepak 11-7, 11-7 11-6, 11-6; Sharveya Samant heat Yuvraj Yadav 5-11, 11-6, 11-3, 14-12, 11-6.

article-image

