JVPG-TSTTA District TT Championship: Ananya Chande and Sharveya Samant Storm Into Finals

Ananya Chande and Sharveya Samant stormed into the women’s and men’s singles finals of the JVPG-TSTTA 5 Star District Table Tennis Championship 2024 at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club table tennis hall.

In the women’s semi-finals of the event conducted by The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) Mumbai, Ananya easily defeated Siya Hingorany 11-8, 11-6, 11-8, and 11-7. Sharveya rallied after losing the first game to Yuvraj Yadav and went on to win the next four to clinch a 5-11, 11-6, 11-3, 14-12, and 11-6.

In the final, Ananya will take on Mukta Dali who did not have to work hard as top-seed Sampada Bhiwandkar conceded the match after losing the opening game 5-11. Sharveya will meet top seed Reagan Albuquerque Vineet Deepak in straight games at 11-7, 11-7 11-6, and 11-6.

Ananya and Sharveya will also feature in girls’ and boys’ U-19 finals.

Results (all semi-finals) – Girls’ U-17: Myraa Sanglekar beat Vaishnavi Jaiswal 11-7, 11-2, 11-1; Niva Chaughule beat Urvi Churi 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8;

Girls' U-19: Ananya Chande beat Shravani Loke 6-11, 11-13, 11-4, 13-11, 11-8; Urvi Churi beat Mukta Dalvi 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-7.

Boys U-17: Aksnksh Sahoon beat Zain Shaikh 11-5, 13-11, 11-7; Dhruv Shah beat Arnav Kshirsagar 11-8, 10-12, 6-11, 13-11, 12-10.

Boys U-19: Dhruv Shah beat Ayush Sonawane 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-2; Sharveya Samant beat Vineet Deepak 11-9, 18-16, 8-11, 11-13, 11-8.

Men: Raegan Albuquerque beat Vineet Deepak 11-7, 11-7 11-6, 11-6; Sharveya Samant heat Yuvraj Yadav 5-11, 11-6, 11-3, 14-12, 11-6.