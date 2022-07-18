e-Paper Get App

Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

An accidental Grenade blast occurred in the Mendhar Sector, District Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the LoC.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Accidental grenade blast in Kashmir kills JCO and army officer |

Srinagar: An army officer and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed on Monday in an accidental grenade explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

A defence spokesman said, "On the night of 17 Jul 2022, an accidental Grenade blast occurred in the Mendhar Sector, District Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the LoC. "The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers who were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Udhampur.

"During the treatment one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries". Further details are awaited.

HomeTopnewsJammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

RECENT STORIES

Expenses for foreign visits by former Maharashtra CMs Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Devendra Fadnavis...

Expenses for foreign visits by former Maharashtra CMs Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Devendra Fadnavis...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC stares at vaccine shortage for 'encouraging' booster drive

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC stares at vaccine shortage for 'encouraging' booster drive

Mumbai: Man found dead in Saki Naka, missing wife prime suspect

Mumbai: Man found dead in Saki Naka, missing wife prime suspect

Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths

Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai