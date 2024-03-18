IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Feels Team India Captain Rohit Sharma Can Help With Leadership

Shashank Parade

Mumbai Indians' newly anointed skipper Hardik Pandya stated that captaining Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will not be a problem for him.

Pandya, who is back at the Mumbai Indians after his stint at the Gujarat Titans, feels that Rohit's experience will act as a bonus for him as he takes up the mantle of Mumbai captaincy.

"First of all it won't be any different. Being the Indian captain, Rohit can help me with my captaincy role. I have played all my career under him, so he will have his shoulder around me,'' Pandya stated.

Pandya was elated to back at the franchise where it all began for him in 2015 and expressed his happiness.

"See first of all its very good to be back where everything started. It's a surreal feeling for me. Everything I have known from 2015 till now has been through this journey. Very, very grateful to back here and playing at my favourite ground from day one and playing for my favourite team.,'' he added.

The former Gujarat Titans skipper also felt he has no control over the backlash from the Mumbai Indians' fans although he respects their sentiments.

" We focus on the sport and what is required. I control the controllables. We are grateful to fans. All the name and fame comes from them.

Pandya also felt it was a deja-vu moment for him as a player to return to the Mumbai Indians fold as captain.

" Its wonderful and to be back as captain and never thought I'll be here. All my old fellows are here."

The star all-rounder also addressed his injury issues.

"My injury in the WC was a freak injury. It had nothing to do with my past injuries. It was just a case of I tried to stop the ball and twisted my ankle. I could have been back in one and a half months. But when I got injured, it only showed that I will be out of the WC. I pushed to be in the semifinals and finals. So, when I pushed I kind of triggered my injury more,'' he added.

With the T20 World Cup slated to be held soon after the conclusion of the IPL, Pandya felt there is scope to stake claim for slots in the Indian team but its important to focus on the immediate job at hand.

"You should be playing for the team you are playing for. But being honest and true to your team is the most important thing for me. Serve Mumbai Indians to the best of your ability and in the process if you can make it to the Indian squad, nothing like it. However, playing for the sake of making it and looking at things from a selfish perspective is not the right attitude,'' he added.

Hardik said he's not had much of chat with Rohit Sharma yet and hopes to catch up once he joins the Mumbai Indians set up soon.