IPL 2021 Auction: From Mohammed Azharuddeen to Chetan Sakariya, top 5 uncapped players to look out for

IPL 2021 Auction will have some big names who have achieved great laurels at the International stage as well as talented Indian youngsters who have done well at the domestic level.

The beauty of IPL is that only 4 overseas players per team are allowed to feature in a game which gives plenty of youngsters a chance to make it in the squad. The recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw some career changing performances by a number of players who will surely attract some buyers in the auction.

Here are the top 5 uncapped players who can make it big in the IPL 2021 Auction-

Mohammed Azharuddeen

A clean hitter from Kerala, Azharuddeen has got all the attributes required to succeed at the biggest level. He smashed a magnificent 137 against a strong Mumbai side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings might go after this youngster as he is the perfect middle order batsman who can change the course of the game in a matter of overs.

Vishnu Solanki

14 runs required in the last 3 balls of the game, 6, 4, 6, game over, That's Vishnu Solanki for you. This swashbuckling hitter from Baroda proved in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that he can be lethal at the top as well as in the middle order. Teams would surely like to have him in the squad.

Lukman Meriwala

Fast bowlers are a rare breed in India and left arm quick bowlers are even rarer. This left arm speedster from Baroda can outfox any batsman with his subtle variations and deceptive pace. Teams like Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings would really like to have him in the side as they desperately need a few Indian fast bowlers.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan has been around the Indian domestic circuit for quite some time now and he would be hoping to find a buyer this time around. He was absolutely breathtaking in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and played a major role in taking his side (Tamil Nadu) to a title win.

Chetan Sakariya

Another young left arm quick bowler, Chetan was simply outstanding in the 2021 domestic season. With an economy of less than 5 in a T-20 tournament, many franchises would be looking to rope this young man in the squad. He opens the bowling for Saurashtra in domestic competitions.