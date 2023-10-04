Inspired Tendulkar Aims To Give Back To The Sport

Sachin Tendulkar has been an inspiration for millions of Indians over the last three decades with his exploits on the field and off it.

It has been almost 10 years since his retirement from all forms of cricket and Tendulkar’s lasting legacy will be that of giving back to the sport that gave him everything.

And the batting maestro continues to give back to the game of cricket by reaching out to children at the grassroots level who are passionate about the sport and who genuinely need help.

With his partnership with DP World, the global logistics partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the Indian cricket legend is reaching out to communities by distributing cricket gear and equipment that can be used by these children.

Ahead of the World Cup, DP World will distribute fifty repurposed shipping containers to grassroots cricket clubs around the world, each one kitted out with essential equipment. The first container was unveiled by Tendulkar, their brand ambassador and the container along with 40 cricket kits will be placed at the Chikhalikar Sports Club in Palghar, Maharashtra while another 210 kits will be presented to young cricketers from academies like Achrekar Cricket Academy and Shivaji Park Gymkhana Academy.

The batting legend’s vision of India as a sporting nation is a thought-provoking one and he spoke about his ideas passionately.

“My vision has always been about how to transform India from a sport loving nation to a sport playing nation. I want more children to take up sport at the community level and for that we are here giving essential equipment to young children,’’ Tendulkar said.

The India great also stressed on how the virtues of dedication, determination and hard work is something that he truly believes in and there is no other way except long-term results.

Fairness to all genders is another important aspect that he dwelt upon and equal opportunity is an area cricket should focus on.

“We have to give a fair opportunity to boys and girls when it comes to cricket,’’ he added.

Tendulkar was very emotional when speaking about the legacy that he would leave behind in the sport and how he would like to be remembered.

“I would like to be remembered as someone who gave his all for the country and was determined to win the World Cup for India. And as someone who never gave up no matter what,’’ he added.