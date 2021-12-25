e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:11 AM IST

'Inspired by his rich services to nation': PM Modi, others remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.
FPJ Web Desk
Atal Bihari Vajpayee |

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal paid floral tributes to former the Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 97th birth anniversary on Saturday at his memorial - 'Sadaiv Atal'.

Besides the floral tributes PM Modi and several other BJP leaders also paid their respects to the former Prime Minister of India through social media posts.

Have a look:

भारत रत्न पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रद्धेय श्री #अटल_बिहारी_वाजपेयी जी की जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। राष्ट्र के महान सपूत अटलजी ने सुशासन को प्राथमिकता देते हुए अपना सम्पूर्ण जीवन देशवासियों के कल्याण को समर्पित किया। उनकी कीर्ति सदैव अटल रहते हुए हमारा पथ प्रदर्शित करती रहेगी। #AtalJiAmarRahen - इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Inder_Singh_Parmar) 25 Dec 2021
Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.

Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and has penned a number of poems. After resigning as the prime minister in 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health.

The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

December 25 is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in honour of Vajpayee.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:11 AM IST
