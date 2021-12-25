'Inspired by his rich services to nation': PM Modi, others remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal paid floral tributes to former the Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 97th birth anniversary on Saturday at his memorial - 'Sadaiv Atal'.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Piyush Goyal pay floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/q01ydzfuL6 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

Besides the floral tributes PM Modi and several other BJP leaders also paid their respects to the former Prime Minister of India through social media posts.

Have a look:

आदरणीय अटल जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।



Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed.



His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

माँ भारती का परम वैभव लौटाने को जीवन का ध्येय बनाकर अटल जी ने अपने अडिग सिद्धांतों व अद्भुत कर्तव्यनिष्ठा से देश में अंत्योदय व सुशासन की कल्पना को चरितार्थ कर भारतीय राजनीति को नयी दिशा दी।



ऐसे अद्वितीय राष्ट्रभक्त आदरणीय श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती पर उन्हें चरणवंदन। pic.twitter.com/ydhnqA8khy — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2021

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.

Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and has penned a number of poems. After resigning as the prime minister in 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health.

The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

December 25 is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in honour of Vajpayee.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:11 AM IST