Visuals Surface: Over 25 devotees fall in stepwell after its roof caves in during hawan at Indore's Beleshwar temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, over 25 devotees fell in Bawadi after a roof of a stepwell caved in during hawan at Patel Nagar's Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple.
"Seven devotees have been rescued so far. They have been hospitalised," said MP Shankar Lalwani.
He said that there is no information on causality as of now.
MP Lalwani said that a joint operation by fire brigade , Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police is underway.
Police carry out rescue operation |
All MIC members including Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava left the meeting midway and rushed to the accident site.
What exactly happened?
Devotees were sitting on the floor during hawan at the temple. Under the floor was a Bawadi or a stepwell. The cement seal of the stepwell collapsed and the devotees fell inside the Bawadi.
