 Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 4: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 4: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Date – September 4, 2024, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 7,750 - Rs 7,800

Toor Maharashtra Rs 11,400 - Rs 11,500

Toor Karnataka Rs 11,400 - Rs 11,600

Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 10,800

Moong Best Rs 8,200 - Rs 8,400

Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700

article-image

Urad Best Rs 9,000 - Rs 9,200

Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 8,000

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5,750 - Rs 5,800

Raida Rs 5,200 - Rs 5,400

Soyabean Best Rs 4,500

Gold (24K) Rs 73,000 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 85,900  (per kg)

