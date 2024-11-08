 Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
article-image

Date – November 8, 2024, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 7,100 - Rs 7,125

Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,400 - Rs 10,600

Toor Karnataka Rs 10,500 - Rs 10,700

Toor Nimari Rs 8,500 - Rs 9,700

Moong Best Rs 7,800 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700

Urad Best Rs 8,301 - Rs 8,801

Urad Medium Rs 6,500 - Rs 7,800

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5,700 - Rs 5,900

Raida Rs 5,501 - Rs 5,600

Soyabean Best Rs 4,400

Gold (24K) Rs 77,440 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 1,03,000 (per kg)

