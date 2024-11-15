Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – November 15, 2024, Friday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 6,800 - Rs 6,850
Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,100 - Rs 10,300
Toor Karnataka Rs 10,300 - Rs 10,500
Toor Nimari Rs 8,500 - Rs 9,700
Moong Best Rs 7,800 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700
Urad Best Rs 8,301 - Rs 8,801
Urad Medium Rs 6,500 - Rs 7,800
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5,700 - Rs 5,900
Raida Rs 5,501 - Rs 5,600
Soyabean Best Rs 4,250
Gold (24K) Rs 73,870 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 99,000 (per kg)