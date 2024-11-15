 Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Date – November 15, 2024, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 6,800 - Rs 6,850

Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,100 - Rs 10,300

Toor Karnataka Rs 10,300 - Rs 10,500

Toor Nimari Rs 8,500 - Rs 9,700

Moong Best Rs 7,800 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700

Urad Best Rs 8,301 - Rs 8,801

Urad Medium Rs 6,500 - Rs 7,800

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5,700 - Rs 5,900

Raida Rs 5,501 - Rs 5,600

Soyabean Best Rs 4,250

Gold (24K) Rs 73,870 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 99,000 (per kg)

