 Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 9: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
HomeTopnewsIndore Commodities Buzz Of August 9: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 9: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

Date – August 9, 2024, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 7,400

Toor Maharashtra Rs 11,600 - Rs 11,700

Toor Karnataka Rs 11,600 - Rs 11,800

Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 11,200

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700

Urad Best Rs 9,000 - Rs 9,200

Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 8,500

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5,600 - Rs 5,650

Raida Rs 5,000 - Rs 5,200

Soyabean Best Rs 4,300

Gold (24K) Rs 70,900 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 80,600  (per kg)

