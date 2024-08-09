Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 9: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – August 9, 2024, Friday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 7,400
Toor Maharashtra Rs 11,600 - Rs 11,700
Toor Karnataka Rs 11,600 - Rs 11,800
Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 11,200
Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700
Urad Best Rs 9,000 - Rs 9,200
Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 8,500
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5,600 - Rs 5,650
Raida Rs 5,000 - Rs 5,200
Soyabean Best Rs 4,300
Gold (24K) Rs 70,900 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 80,600 (per kg)