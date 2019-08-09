Indian Navy on high alert following possibility of terror attack from Pakistan

Following inputs that Pakistan may attack India through the 7514 km coastline, surveillance through radars has been beefed up. Hindustan Times quoted an official on anonymity that because of abrogation of Article 370 and making Jammu and Kashmir Union Territories there could be a terror attack by Pakistan.

“We are on a state of heightened alert on the eastern and western seaboards,” the official said, Hindustan Times reports. Recently, Indian intelligence has also reported movement of terrorist like Rauf Azhgar, brother of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed Masood Azhar, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

On the abolition of Article 370 the Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa pledged that the army was “prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill its obligations” to people of Kashmir. This harsh reaction is a concern for Indian officials, reports Hindustan Times.

In 2008, Pakistan-based terrorists attacked Mumbai killing 163 people including foreigners and injured 300 people. They targeted hotels, railway station and even a hospital too. Hindustan Times reports that India already has a functional chain of coastal radars and Joint Operations Center (JOC) that are connected to the Gurugram-based Information Management and Analysis Center (IMAC).

Moreover, to track “friend or foe” the Navy has also asked the government to fit the particular system on fishing boats under 20 metres. It is because in 2008, Pakistani terrorists had hijacked an Indian boat mid-sea to reach Mumbai shore unnoticed. India already has 2.5 lakh such fishing boats, reports Hindustan Times.