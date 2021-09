The fifth and final Test of the ongoing India vs England series has been officially called off due to the risk of Covid-19 infection. There were speculations before the game that it might not start on time and now the official confirmation has arrived that the match has been forfieted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 01:42 PM IST