India stands firm, refuses to join RCEP

Bangkok: India has decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement as its key concerns have not been addressed, government sources said.

They said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood firm as India's key concerns were not addressed. The sources said there will no compromise on the country's core interests and RCEP agreement does not reflect its original intent and the outcome is not fair or balanced.

The key issues include- inadequate protection against import surge, insufficient differential with China, possible circumvention of rules of origin, the base year remaining as 2014 and no credible assurances on market access and non-tariff barriers.