India reports 14,313 fresh COVID-19 cases & 549 deaths in last 24 hours as Kerala revises data

India reports 14,313 new COVID19 cases, 549 deaths and 13,543 recoveries in last 24 hours as Active caseload stands at 1,61,555, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 09:24 AM IST