 Ind v NZ: Will Young Has Come A Long Way Since The Days Of Carrying Drinks
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsInd v NZ: Will Young Has Come A Long Way Since The Days Of Carrying Drinks

Ind v NZ: Will Young Has Come A Long Way Since The Days Of Carrying Drinks

Young stated he also prepared hard for the tough Indian assignment which they have now passed with flying colours

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

New Zealand batter Will Young was instrumental in helping the visitors construct their innings during their his toric series sweep against India and the batter revealed he knows the feeling of run ning drinks.

"Since my debut about four years back, I've been in and out because of form, selection etc. I've been a reserve batter for a number of years now. I've come to know the feeling of running the drinks very well. I'm excited to go out and play in my own way and not to try and replace Kane. Play my own game and see this as a great opportunity,'' he added.

Young stated he also pre pared hard for the tough Indian assignment which they have now passed with flying colours. "Around one game back from Sri Lanka, we were in India playing against Afghanistan in Noida. Although the outfield is really wet, we could still train on that block and we went to Sri Lanka and played two Test matches in Galle which we lost. We had very good nets there and playing cricket in India is always exciting. So I came well prepared."

However, the young lad was quick to acknowledge the role played by the veteran Williamson in New Zealand's training camps back home.

FPJ Shorts
'Don't Want To Contest Any More Elections': NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Hints At Hanging Up His Boots
'Don't Want To Contest Any More Elections': NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Hints At Hanging Up His Boots
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 Expected To Be OUT Soon At ibps.in; All You Need To Know!
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 Expected To Be OUT Soon At ibps.in; All You Need To Know!
'Not Trying To Replace Kane': Will Young Acknowledge the Role Played By Williamson In Preparation For India Series
'Not Trying To Replace Kane': Will Young Acknowledge the Role Played By Williamson In Preparation For India Series
CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Out; Check At cgpolice.gov.in
CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Out; Check At cgpolice.gov.in
Read Also
IND vs NZ: When The Unlikeliest Achieved The Unthinkable
article-image

"Unfortunately, Kane's not here and if he was, he's be a great person to lean into and to ask what he thinks in cer tain situations. We also had three really good camps lead ing into the series back home and he was at those camps."

"But it's great at the moment because we've got fantastic batters all through out our line-up and they've all got slightly different methods and on the day you've just got to pick what method you 244 Will Young's runs in the series, third highest run-getter 261 Rishabh Pant, top run getter 256 Rachin Ravindra's runs, second highest run-getter Since my debut about four years back, I've been in and out because of form, selection etc. I've been a reserve batter for a number of years now. I've come to know the feeling of running the drinks very well. I'm excited to go out and play in my own way Will Young NZ batter think will work and you've got to have the courage to back that and show your skills."

"Yeah, I try not to bat like Kane. I try to bat like me and do it my own way,'' he added. Coming to India and bat ting on spinning tracks is always a daunting challenge for any visiting team, New The young lad was quick to acknowl edge the role played by the veteran W’son in NZ training camps Zealand passed that test quite reasonably that ensured they won the series with a historic sweep.

"If you look at all three matches, there was different challenges in each. In Bangalore, a lot of wickets fell to spin and then (in) Pune and Mumbai it was a lot more challenging against spin."

Read Also
IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 3: New Zealand Inflict Humiliating 3-0 Whitewash On Team India As Ajaz Patel...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Sanjay Verma? 1990-Batch IPS Officer Replacing Rashmi Shukla As New Maharashtra DGP

Who Is Sanjay Verma? 1990-Batch IPS Officer Replacing Rashmi Shukla As New Maharashtra DGP

Mumbai's Top Real Estate Influencers Reveal Locations Where One Can Buy Flat In ₹1 Crore

Mumbai's Top Real Estate Influencers Reveal Locations Where One Can Buy Flat In ₹1 Crore

VIDEO: 'Maa Ko Kuch Hua Toh Aag Laga Dunga,' Youth Threatens To Kill Doctors Citing 'Negligence' In...

VIDEO: 'Maa Ko Kuch Hua Toh Aag Laga Dunga,' Youth Threatens To Kill Doctors Citing 'Negligence' In...

Mumbai: Marathi Filmmaker Avadhoot Gupte Acquires ₹7.7 Crore Apartment In Bandra's Rustomjee...

Mumbai: Marathi Filmmaker Avadhoot Gupte Acquires ₹7.7 Crore Apartment In Bandra's Rustomjee...

'Goat Will Be Slaughtered On Nov 20': FIR Against UBT's Sunil Raut For Objectionable Remark Against...

'Goat Will Be Slaughtered On Nov 20': FIR Against UBT's Sunil Raut For Objectionable Remark Against...