Ind v NZ: Will Young Has Come A Long Way Since The Days Of Carrying Drinks

New Zealand batter Will Young was instrumental in helping the visitors construct their innings during their his toric series sweep against India and the batter revealed he knows the feeling of run ning drinks.

"Since my debut about four years back, I've been in and out because of form, selection etc. I've been a reserve batter for a number of years now. I've come to know the feeling of running the drinks very well. I'm excited to go out and play in my own way and not to try and replace Kane. Play my own game and see this as a great opportunity,'' he added.

Young stated he also pre pared hard for the tough Indian assignment which they have now passed with flying colours. "Around one game back from Sri Lanka, we were in India playing against Afghanistan in Noida. Although the outfield is really wet, we could still train on that block and we went to Sri Lanka and played two Test matches in Galle which we lost. We had very good nets there and playing cricket in India is always exciting. So I came well prepared."

However, the young lad was quick to acknowledge the role played by the veteran Williamson in New Zealand's training camps back home.

Read Also IND vs NZ: When The Unlikeliest Achieved The Unthinkable

"Unfortunately, Kane's not here and if he was, he's be a great person to lean into and to ask what he thinks in cer tain situations. We also had three really good camps lead ing into the series back home and he was at those camps."

"But it's great at the moment because we've got fantastic batters all through out our line-up and they've all got slightly different methods and on the day you've just got to pick what method you 244 Will Young's runs in the series, third highest run-getter 261 Rishabh Pant, top run getter 256 Rachin Ravindra's runs, second highest run-getter Since my debut about four years back, I've been in and out because of form, selection etc. I've been a reserve batter for a number of years now. I've come to know the feeling of running the drinks very well. I'm excited to go out and play in my own way Will Young NZ batter think will work and you've got to have the courage to back that and show your skills."

"Yeah, I try not to bat like Kane. I try to bat like me and do it my own way,'' he added. Coming to India and bat ting on spinning tracks is always a daunting challenge for any visiting team, New The young lad was quick to acknowl edge the role played by the veteran W’son in NZ training camps Zealand passed that test quite reasonably that ensured they won the series with a historic sweep.

"If you look at all three matches, there was different challenges in each. In Bangalore, a lot of wickets fell to spin and then (in) Pune and Mumbai it was a lot more challenging against spin."